YEREVAN. – Armenia’s opposition Founding Parliament initiative leader Jirair Sefilian has been sentenced to 10.5 years in prison, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the court in capital city Yerevan.

The prosecution, however, had motioned for an 11-year sentence for Sefilian.

Jirair Sefilian was charged with preparing to organize mass unrests and to seize buildings and constructions, with the use of weapons.