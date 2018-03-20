YEREVAN. – A delegation from the Committee on Political Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie on Tuesday paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

The delegation was led by Christophe-André Frassa (France).

The delegation members placed flowers at the Genocide monument and the Eternal Flame, and they observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of this tragedy.

Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, whereupon they made a note on its guestbook.

“The horrible story of a people who survived all this is shown here,” Frassa told reporters. “And this is the first drama of the 20th century.”