Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is accused for accepting illegal campaign funding from the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the Guardian reported.
According to the source, Nicolas Sarkozy faced charges after two days of questioning into whether his 2007 election campaign received £42 million in illegal funding from the Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi.
Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif al Islam, announced his willingness to testify against Sarkozy, Middle East Monitor said.
According to him, he have witnessed the delivery of the first portion of the money to Sarkozy's former chief of staff, Claude Guant in Tripoli.