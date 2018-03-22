The US Congress has approved $ 1.6 billion to begin the construction of the physical barrier along the US border with Mexico, Daily Mail reported.
‘Got $1.6 Billion to start Wall on Southern Border, rest will be forthcoming,’ the US President Donald Trump tweeted late Wednesday.
According to the Democrats in Congress, the funds will not be spent on the construction of the wall.
US President’s vow to build a wall along the US-Mexican border was one of the most controversial of Trump's campaign promises.