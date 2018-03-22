The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Thursday at 5:09am.
It was informed that a dead body was found at the hydroelectric power plant of Karbi village in the Aragatsotn Province, and rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad and an operative team were dispatched to the scene.
The dead body of S. H. (born in 1937) was found in the Arzni-Shamiram canal, at the aforementioned hydroelectric power plant.
Rescuers brought the body out of the canal and carried it to a waiting ambulance.