Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, fell in value up to $9.000, Coinmarketcap reported.
According to the Coinmarketcap, bitcoin depreciated by 0.62% up to $9,057.
At the Bitfinex, the cryptocurrency fell in value by 0,69% up to $9,015 at. According to Binance, bitcoin rate declined by 0.82% up to $9.003.
Ethereum fell in value by 2.18% to $572.07, Ripple - by 3%, to $0.695, Bitcoin Cash - by 2.38%, to $1.048.
The market capitalization of the crypto-currency is currently $350.8 billion, with Bitcoin accounting for 44% of the total market.