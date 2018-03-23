YEREVAN. – The company, to which is the Armenian bus that crashed in Russia belongs, has provided sketchy information about the accident.

Armenian News-NEWS.am managed to establish contact with the company’s Yerevan office two days after the collision.

No one from this company answered the phone calls for the past two days, and the office was closed on the day of the accident.

“The guilty in the crash was the vehicle that went onto the opposite lane,” they said from the office, but did not provide other information.

To the clarifying question as to whether the truck driver was at fault, they gave a positive response from the company.

But immediately after the accident, the Russian side had announced that, according to preliminary information, the cause of this crash was the bus going onto the opposite lane.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday morning, on an interstate highway in Russia. Two people died and nine others were injured in the crash.