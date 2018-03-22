YEREVAN. – It is virtually improbable that any one of the European Union (EU) member countries deliberately would delay, or refuse to ratify, the Armenia-EU agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

When asked whether an EU member country, for example, Hungary—which has no diplomatic relations with Armenia, at present—could delay the ratification of this agreement, he responded as follows: “I consider [it] almost unlikely because the state that was not interested [in this agreement] could have done that before the signing [of this document]. And since the EU has already signed it, it means that there was full agreement with all [EU] member states.”

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on November 24, 2017. But it will come into force only when ratified by all EU member countries.