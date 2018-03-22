YEREVAN. – The Minister of Finance of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, received French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte.

They reflected on effective bilateral cooperation, especially the current and future programs, the Ministry of Finance informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Active collaboration between the Armenian government and the French Development Agency also was stressed.

The Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, and which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host this year, was particularly highlighted, and the sides touched upon the preparations for this event as well.

The summit is slated for October 11 and 12. More than 50 world leaders and 100 high-ranking delegations are expected to attend this event.