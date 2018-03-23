As a result of the talks in Brussels between the leaders of European Union (EU) countries, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced that a decision was made at the summit to recall the EU ambassador to Russia, reported RIA Novosti news agency of the country.
In addition, the source confirmed that, following the example of the British authorities, some EU countries may even expel the Russian diplomats in their land, over the Skripal poisoning case.
On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia, who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Great Britain. They were found unconscious in Salisbury town. They remain in a critical condition at hospital.
London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning, whereas Moscow denies this allegation.