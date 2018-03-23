US President Donald Trump has fired his national security adviser General McMaster, the Independent reported.
According to the source, General McMaster will be replaced by the hawkish former US ambassador to the US, John Bolton.
“I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9,” Donald Trump tweeted.
According to the statement issued by the White House, Donald Trump noted that “General McMaster helped develop our America First National Security Strategy, revitalize our alliances in the Middle East, smash ISIS, bring North Korea to the table, and strengthen our nation's prosperity.”
McMaster, in his turn, thanked Donald Trump for “the opportunity to serve him and our nation.”