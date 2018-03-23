YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia continue implementing projects to reduce traffic jams in the country.
Accordingly, the sensors installed on the traffic lights of an intersection in capital city Yerevan are already operating for several days now, informed the police.
These ultrasonic sensors, which are installed at this “smart intersection,” do not allow a buildup of vehicles there.
This device counts the number of vehicles at this intersection in a matter of seconds and immediately turns the red light into green.
This is the first “smart intersection” in Armenia.