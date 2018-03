Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Tuesday at around 4։40am.

It was informed that the sound and fire alarm systems had gone off in a post office in Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) town, in the Armavir Province.

According to shamshyan.com, it was found out that an unidentified person—or persons—had entered the post office through the window, and stolen computer monitors, processors and money, during the hours between Monday at 5pm and Tuesday 4am.