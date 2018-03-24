The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Friday at 6:02pm, informing that fire had broken out at the slopes of Dilijan town in the Tavush Province.

Subsequently, information was received that about 2 hectares of grass was on fire at “Dilijan” National Park, “Hayantar” SNCO employees were at the scene, and the fire was being controlled.

At 10։20pm, however, information was received that fire and rescue workers were needed.

Fire and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene.

But the fire trucks could not approach the fire due to its difficult terrain, and therefore firefighting was carried out solely by manpower.

The fire was put out at 2:20am.

But about 12 hectares of grass were destroyed by the fire.

Twelve firefighters, ten “Hayantar” SNCO employees, and two individuals took part in the firefighting.