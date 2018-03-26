The death toll in Sunday’s fire that occurred at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, has risen to 53.

“The bodies of 53 people were found at the scene of the fire,” a Kemerovo Oblast (province) emergency services’ source on Monday told RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

As reported earlier, in accordance with the number of casualties, this fire is one of the four largest ones that occurred in Russia over the past 100 years.

The fire had broken out on the last—fourth—floor of the shopping mall.

Its surface area was 1,500 square meters.