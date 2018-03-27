On Tuesday morning, numerous residents of Kemerovo, Russia, held a held rally outside the provincial hall building, and in connection with the fire that occurred on March 25, in a town shopping mall, and which, according to official information, claimed 64 lives.

They demanded from the authorities to tell the truth about this fire, as many of them do not believe in the official number of casualties in this tragedy. Others are displeased that only a small number of firefighters were taking part in extinguishing this fire.

The demonstrators agreed to count the number of casualties for themselves by sending information about the dead via a shared Email address, according to Meduza online newspaper.

Subsequently, they demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Tuesday arrived in Kemerovo, meet with them.

The mayor of Kemerovo sent the initiative group of these residents to the town’s morgues to find out for themselves the bodies of how many casualties of this fire were taken there.