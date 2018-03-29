The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is unaware of Estonian citizen of Armenian origin being expelled from Baku airport.

As reported earlier, Estonian citizen, capital Tallinn City Council member Karine Oganesyan, had traveled to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku on March 23, to attend an international conference of pedagogues.

Oganesyan had been issued an official Azerbaijani electronic visa, and she headed to Baku as an Estonian delegation member.

But upon arrival at Baku airport, Azerbaijani authorities detected her Armenian origin, did not allow her entry to Azerbaijan, detained her for 12 hours in a special zone, and then sent her back to Estonia.

In response to Turan news agency of Azerbaijan’s query in connection with this incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said they do not have such information.