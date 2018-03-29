YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia has approved the decision to donate a residence to incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan.

A closed discussion was held regarding the respective draft decision.

The document states that some buildings, constructions, and their service area in capital city Yerevan will be provided to Sargsyan free of charge, as right of proprietorship, and as residence.

The decision will come into force on April 9, when Serzh Sargsyan will step down as President.