YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Friday met with the Greek Minister of National Defense, Panos Kammenos, who is on a visit to Armenia.

Nalbandian noted that the two countries are linked to one another with historical and cultural ties, and that Armenia underscores the further deepening and expanding of relations with Greece, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Greek defense minister, for his part, stressed that his country highly values Armenian-Greek state relations and added that they wish to develop their collaboration to the extent possible.

The Armenian FM, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the expanding Armenian-Greek cooperation in defense sector.

Subsequently, the ministers reflected on Armenia-European Union (EU) cooperation and closer cooperation at multilateral platforms.

A broader extension of the Armenian-Greek legal and contractual framework also was on the agenda of this talk.

Separately, FM Nalbandian presented to Panos Kammenos the ongoing efforts by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs toward settling the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

In addition, they exchanged views on several urgent regional and international matters and the avenues for resolving them.