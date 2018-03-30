The first Kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of Armenian production are at the experimental stage now and can be used in the near future, representative of the KBX company Armen Vardanyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent within the the ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies.
According to him, the device was designed about 7 years ago, but it has interested nobody, and a month later after April 2016 escalation has been tested for the first time. He noted that there are more difficult models of Kamikaze, but their designed one is unique.
"It was designed and produced in Armenia," Vardanyan explained.
Besides Kamikaze, the company also presented several other models of unmanned aerial vehicles at the international exhibition.