Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declares Saturday a “day of national mourning” to commemorate the Palestinians killed by the IDF during Friday’s mass marches along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, The Times of Israel reported.
Abbas’s decision comes as his Fatah faction called on the international community to intervene to stop the Israeli “massacre” against the “peaceful” Land Day protests in the Gaza Strip.
At least 17 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,400 have been injured in clashes with IDF troops, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.Protesters have been throwing firebombs and stones at troops, tried to bomb and breach the security fence, and burned tires.
The army estimates over 30,000 took part in the protests.