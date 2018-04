YEREVAN. – A 20-year-old young man was killed and another was injured in a car accident in Yerevan after a truck overturned in Davit Bek street.

The SCANIA truck owned by Sanitek waste management company went off the road and overturned at around 3 a.m. Friday.

The rescuers took out the 20-year-old passenger out of the car. He was hospitalized in a critical, but stable condition. Another passenger died at the site.