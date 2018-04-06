The construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine does contribute to the diversification of gas supplies to Europe and will not be supported by the EC, UNIAN reported quoting Director-General for Energy in the European Commission Dominique Ristori.

"Our position is clear: we believe that Nord Stream 2 does not facilitate the diversification of sources and routes of gas supplies... It will not be supported by the European Commission," he said at a briefing at Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry in Kyiv on Friday.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, if built, will violate the principles of transparency, non-discrimination and free access of European consumers to energy sources, the official said.