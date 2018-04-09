YEREVAN. – Second President Robert Kocharyan on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to Armen Sarkissian on assuming the office of the President of Armenia, informed Kocharyan’s office.
Inauguration of the fourth President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, was held at Monday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA). As a result, Armen Sarkissian has assumed his respective duties, whereas Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure as President has concluded.
As of Monday, Armenia will completely pass to a parliamentary system of governance, according to which the Prime Minister will be the top official in the country.
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and the government have resigned on Monday.
Under the Constitution of Armenia, the government submits its resignation on the day when the new President takes office—that is, on Monday—and the President accepts this resignation.
The new PM will be elected at the NA special session on April 17.