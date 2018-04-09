YEREVAN. – After the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement, Yerevan will receive up to 176 million euros in aid, deputy foreign minister Garen Nazarian said at a joint meeting of the standing committees on foreign relations and European integration on Monday.

According to him, these funds will be transferred gradually within a few years.

“In Armenia-EU relations there is a document on general support presenting financial allocations and provisions for 2017-2020,” Nazarian explained.

Azerbaijan may also sign such an agreement with the EU, head of parliament’s ARF group Armen Rustamyn noted, asking what is being done to ensure that after the ratification of Armenia-EU deal, Brussels will continue to adhere to a constructive position on the Karabakh settlement without giving preference to any of the parties to the conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian, in turn, noted that the document notes importance of talks over Karabakh.

“We expect that this agreement will contribute to the solution of this important issue for us,” Nazarian concluded.