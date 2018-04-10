YEREVAN. – The Armenian side hopes that Brussels will preserve its position on Karabakh when preparing an agreement with Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian said during the parliamentary debates over Armenia-EU agreement.

Deputy from Yelk group Mane Tandilyan said there are reports that Azerbaijan and EU are preparing to sign a similar deal, and asked whether there will be the same principles towards Karabakh issue.

Garen Nazarian said the international practice suggests that such a discussion is held in a closed format.

“However, we are aware that the settlement of the conflict is discussed within the framework of EU-Azerbaijan negotiations as it was in case of the Armenia-EU document,” he said, adding that in contacts with our EU partners the Armenia side noted the need to maintain principled position.

Nazarian said it is very important not only from our perspective, but also in terms of ensuring the best solution to the conflict settlement in general.

“We have ben assured that the EU will maintain its declared approach. Let's hope that we will see soon that the EU partners will demonstrate their principled position on the matter,” he added.