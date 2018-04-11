YEREVAN. – Armenia has petitioned to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for $2 million in additional funding.

Arsen Harutyunyan, Chairman of the State Committee of Water Economy of Armenia, on Wednesday noted the aforesaid at the National Assembly, as he presented the draft law on the ratification of the country’s Additional Financing of the Irrigation System Enhancement Project loan agreement with the IBRD.

In his words, this submitted agreement is the logical addition to the relevant loan agreement that was ratified in 2013.

Harutyunyan informed, however, that this new loan will be used for a completely new respective program.

He added that 150 km of waterline will be constructed in Armenia with this $2 million.