YEREVAN. – The Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, on Wednesday received a delegation from the Etix Everywhere group of companies, which provides smart data centers, and led by international business development specialist Muhamad Eghtedari.

Eghtedari said Etix Everywhere is interested in Armenia’s IT sector, and they wish to build a regional smart data center in the country, informed the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

Martirosyan, for his part, expressed readiness to assist in the implementation of this initiative. Also, he presented to the guests the capabilities and potential of Armenia’s IT specialists and, bearing this in mind, he expressed the hope that Etix Everywhere may also consider researching Armenia’s IT market and establishing a respective scientific research laboratory in the country:

Subsequently, the interlocutors conferred on the domains for cooperation, and they reached an agreement on more thoroughly discussing the details and chances of implementing the aforesaid project.