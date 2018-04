At least 247 bordies were found at the site of a military plane crash in Algeria, En-Nahar reported.

The incident happened at Boufarik military airport, in Blida province on Wednesday.

Fourteen fire brigades, thirty ambulances and 300 rescuers are working at the scene. According to the media, one person reportedly survived.

