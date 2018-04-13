The US embassy in Cambodia fired 32 employees for allegedly sharing child pornography, Reuters reported.
According to the source, pornographic videos and photos, including that of minors, were shared via Facebook Messenger.
Some of the images were seen by the wife of an embassy employee who reported the incident to the embassy, while the matter was forwarded to the FBI.
As the result, 32 embassy workers included Cambodians and Cambodian-Americans were fired. Many were guards and some were clerical staff.