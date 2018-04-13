Three people were hospitalized after a landmine exploded Thursday in the Tavush Province of Armenia.
At around 3։50pm, police received a call from the Aygedzor village health center that they had admitted three injured persons.
According to shamshyan.com, the police found out that these persons are the residents of the aforementioned village.
It was found out that, on the same day at around 2pm, these three persons were collecting Solomon’s Seal in the area nearby a military defense outpost at the administrative area of Aygedzor village, during which a landmine exploded and these persons sustained injuries.