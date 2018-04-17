YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament is electing a prime minister during a special session on Tuesday.
According to the procedures, all parliamentary groups have a right to nominate their candidate for a prime minister. The coalition – Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun – have nominated Serzh Sargsyan.
The prime minister will be elected by a majority of votes from the total number of deputies using an open ballot system.
The PM is elected amid protests organized by “My Step” initiative headed by MP Nikol Pashinyan.
The protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election.