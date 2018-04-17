The European Commission urges to exempt the EU manufacturers from the US tariffs on metal imports, WTO press service reported.
The EU demanded the earliest possible consultations with the United States, while the European commission urges to exempt the EU manufacturers from the US tariffs on steel an aluminum imports.
According to the source, the EU-US talks are currently underway at different levels.
As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum- 25 percent and 10 percent respectively, while Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea and the EU have been temporarily exempted.