STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh's Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian received on Tuesday Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the press service of the MFA reported.

The sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In this context, the importance of maintaining stability in the zone of the conflict was stressed.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the monitoring conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.