YEREVAN.- Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on Saturday with with the foreign Ambassadors stationed in Armenia, the ministry reported.

“As Ambassadors accredited here, you are aware that marches and demonstrations are taking place for already a week. You are well aware that holding peaceful assemblies in Armenia is not only guaranteed by law, but also duly ensured," the FM said during the meeting.

According to him, it is clear, that the actions of the law enforcement these days haven’t just been appropriate, but in many cases also even more than restrained. The professional, appropriate actions of the police in line with international standards for maintaining public order are also a result of many years of cooperation with OSCE, other institutions and partner countries.

Nalbandian stressed that as it is emphasized in numerous statements of the police, organizers of the demonstrations and marches have made numerous violations of the law, and first of all have violated the law on freedom of assembly itself, which has led to anarchic manifestations – by endangering public order, safety and rights of citizens.

The minister emphasized that the right of free movement of citizens has been obstructed, attempts have been made to breach into educational institutions, state agencies and other structures to obstruct normal operations, public and private property has been damaged etc.

In response to FM Nalbandian’s speech, several foreign Ambassadors underscored that they agree with the foreign minister on the government’s steps for duly ensuring the freedom of assembly and the professional and proportional actions of the law enforcement, stressing the significance of maintaining the peaceful nature of the rallies and political dialogue.

At the end of the meeting, FM Nalbandian reaffirmed that respect for fundamental freedoms, strengthening of democratic institutions, freedom of speech and assembly are valuable and irreversible achievements of Armenia.