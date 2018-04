YEREVAN. – Masked police officers took MP Sasun Mikaelyan, MP Ararat Mirzoyan and other participants of the protests action were taken away by security forces.

Sasun Mikaelyan urged not to leave the streets, and said they would unite to free Nikol Pashinyan.

He also tried to prevent clashes between demonstrators and police, but was taken away by police forces.

Several minutes earlier police used stun grenades and took away Nikol Pashinyan.