Iran will continue backing Syria in restoring security, stability and fighting terrorism, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a congratulatory message to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad.
His remark came in connection with the Evacuation Day, which marks the recognition of Syria's independence from France and the evacuation of the last French soldier in 1946.
According to the message, the Iranian president welcomed Syria's tireless efforts in fighting terrorism, IRNA reported.
Iranian administration is ready to support Syria in rebuilding the country with all its capabilities, just as it supported Syria in the fight against terrorism, Rouhani said in a statement.