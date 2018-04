YEREVAN. – The number of protesters near Shengavit police department where two MPs were taken has increased significantly.

Priests are standing between police cordon and protesters.

Civil disobedience actions continue throughout Yerevan, protesters divided in several groups and are marching along the streets.

Deputies from Yelq parliamentary group Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan are at Shengavit police department. It is not yet clear where Nikol Pashinyan was taken.