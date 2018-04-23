Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, has been taken from Sevan town police precinct.

At the moment, his whereabouts is unknown, wrote Pashinyan’s attorney Rustam Badasyan, on his Facebook page.

“Nikol Pashinyan is not at the Sevan [police] department; the investigator confirms the information, on the phone,” Badasyan wrote, in particular. “I arrive at the department, at the department they say he was [there] during the day, [but] he is not here now. They have no answer to the question, ‘Where is he?’ ‘Who took [him]?’ There is no answer, and so on.”

As reported earlier, according to the information that was disseminated, Pashinyan was at Sevan town police precinct.

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan had a very short talk on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, police used force against demonstrators on a street in capital city Yerevan, and they took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.