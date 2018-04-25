YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of the Republic of Armenia on Wednesday issued a statement.

“Yesterday [Tuesday], I appealed to the RA President proposing to call on the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces that a meeting in any format be organized, even until snap [parliamentary] elections be held,” the statement reads, in particular. “We do not and have not put any limitation on the [respective] political agenda.

“Accordingly, the most logical solution is for the political parties to sit down, discuss, and decide within the law that if there is a need for snap elections, they decide on the dates they want, so they can prepare, so that all are on equal game rules.

“A destabilized situation does not benefit our country.

“I very much value and respect the will and dissatisfaction of our citizens. Accordingly, we already have given an appropriate response.

“We declare that the political forces will sit down, speak. Let’s allow that they sit down, make arrangement; let’s not put pressure on each other.”