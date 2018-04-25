YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday received US Ambassador Richard Mills, and they discussed the internal political situation in Armenia.

Karapetyan underscored the resolving of internal political matters by way of dialogue and the Constitution, and thanked the US government for the position it has expressed regarding this issue, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Mils, in turn, once again reaffirmed the US government’s respective stance, and stressed that all processes in Armenia need to take place pursuant to the Constitution.

He added that there is no alternative to dialogue to normalize the political situation.

Mills said the ongoing demonstrations and civil disobedience actions in Armenia are a violation of the law, and the government must ensure public order and safety.

The US ambassador expressed the confidence that the road to democracy, or to strengthening the democracy, is not through the PM candidate’s selection on the streets, during demonstrations.

Also, Richard Mills highlighted the importance of dialogue between political forces.