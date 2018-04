Two people were killed in the US as a result of World War II-era plane crash on Wednesday, Fox News reported.

T-6 Texan crashed after taking off from a South Texas naval air station, the source said.

According to preliminary information, the pilot has lost control of a plane. The investigation is underway.

T-6 Texan is an American light training aircraft that was used to train fighter pilots in the US Army as well as in 33 other countries.