YEREVAN. – The leader of protest movement, MP Nikol Pashinyan urged all the residents of Armenia to come to Yerevan on May 1 at 10 am to flood the streets and squares of the capital, including the neighborhood of the National Assembly.

Answering the question about the decision of ARF and Prosperous Armenia Party to join movement and their position in the elections of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan noted that he hopes that both political forces will clarify their positions and, before May 1, they will inform how they are going to vote.

As to the cancellation of the negotiations scheduled for the morning of April 27 with the acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Pashinyan expressed the opinion that the meeting did not take place because Karapetyan is not sure of his abilities as a negotiator.

“If he is not sure how he is going to negotiate over Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

Commenting on the issue that he might not have enough mandates during the vote at the National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan said: “I think our main mandate is the mandate of the people of Armenia and the Armenian people in the Diaspora. Thousands of people from Russia, Europe, America come and participate in demonstrations. They want such changes so that they could return, live and do business in Armenia. This is the main mandate, the parliament must bear in mind the will of the people.”