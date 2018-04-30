YEREVAN. – Opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, is confident that will be able to dismantle the current defective system in Armenia.

Pashinyan on Monday told about the aforementioned to reporters in Parliament.

When asked, if elected Prime Minister, can he guarantee that his promises will come true, Pashinyan responded as follows: “Of course. Otherwise, this process will have no meaning. Our task is to bring real and positive changes [in Armenia]. Otherwise, what’s all this for?”

When asked whether he will be able to dismantle the existing system in Armenia, he responded: “If you mean corruption and the other negative phenomena, then yes. I’m convinced that I will be able to.

“Since there is a matter of time, we must start—from the first day—the formation of guarantees for holding free, fair elections.”

As for whether the current officials will remain in their posts, Nikol Pashinyan said as follows, in particular: “My entourage is known. All negative phenomena will be eliminated. (…). The [respective] principles shall be discussed.”