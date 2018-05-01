YEREVAN. – Secretary of ARF faction Aghvan Vardanyan is ready to give up his mandate, Aghvan Vardanyan said at the special session of the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

Following opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s statements over internal and external policies for the past 2-3 days, the secretary noted that there is no difference in foreign policy issues, while the difference in the regulation of domestic life is minimal.

“Under these circumstances, I cannot be sure that this is not a combination of complicated scenarios,” he said, adding that he is not making groundless statements.

“I cannot rule out that there will be no irreversible consequences for my people, amazing young people at the square and the people of Artsakh,” Aghvan Vardanyan added.

“I cannot take this responsibility and vote for Mr. Pashinyan. Dear Parliament, I will not vote, but I am an ARF member, and the ARF has a decision to vote for. If my party demands, I am ready to give up my mandate,” Aghvan Vardanyan concluded.