The European Union reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society.
The aforesaid is noted in a statement by Maja Kocijančič, Spokesperson for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, on the latest developments in Armenia.
“It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, avoid confrontation and show restraint and responsibility, as has been the case in recent days,” the statement also reads. “The European Union continues to encourage all stakeholders, including civil society, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians.”
The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for 55 against—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister.