YEREVAN. – Even though regular sessions were scheduled Wednesday at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the day’s sitting has not begun yet for lack of a quorum.

NA Chairman Ara Babloyan stated that only 27 MPs were registered so far—in the 105-seat parliament.

Subsequently, “Tsarukyan” Faction Secretary Vahe Enfiajyan asked to speak within the framework of the procedure for moderating the session, and said: “There is an unprecedented situation in the country. The ‘Tsarukyan’ Faction [hereby] announces political boycott, and it will not participate in this four-day work [of the NA].”

The National Assembly on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate.

At the subsequent rally on Tuesday evening, Pashinyan called on his supporters to on Wednesday resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.