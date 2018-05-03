In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission on Thursday conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Talish village of the Martakert Region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); as well as Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia), Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative; and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia), representative of the OSCE HLPG.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.