YEREVAN. – New videos have been posted regarding Thursday’s armed robbery attempt of an HSBC Bank branch in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Ashot Aharonyan, Head of the Armenia Police Media and Public Relations Department, and Facebook user Hakob Sahakyan have posted these videos.

Police received a call on Thursday at around 2:25pm that there was a robbery at the aforesaid branch.

A man who was armed with a knife, a grenade, and a rifle had broken into the bank branch, injured two bank employees, and one of them had died.

This person had stolen money from the bank, fled the scene, but he could not run off too far.

Being surrounded by the police, he showed resistance and injured a police officer.

But the officers of the law quickly rendered him ineffective and took him to a police station.