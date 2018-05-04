The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is closely following the situation in Armenia and welcomes the active dialogue among political forces, said PA President George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia) today.

“I hope for a swift political agreement to the current impasse so that the government can focus on the many challenges facing Armenia,” the President said. “I encourage political leaders to continue engaging in parliamentary dialogue, as well as working with civil society and the international community, in finding a satisfactory outcome, which should be seen within the broader process of developing the country’s political culture.”

President Tsereteli spoke by telephone on Thursday with the Speaker of Parliament, Ara Babloyan, to discuss the situation and offer the support of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in the process of dialogue. He also spoke with Hermine Naghdalyan, Head of Armenia’s Delegation to the OSCE PA.

“My conversations with parliamentary colleagues in Armenia reinforced my confidence that leading political figures in Yerevan are committed to finding a constructive solution to the situation,” President Tsereteli said. “I stressed that all sides must exercise due restraint and continue on the path of productive dialogue.”

The President stressed that peaceful assembly is an important avenue for expressing opinions but said that he was encouraged that political dialogue is taking place within the parliamentary system.